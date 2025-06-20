5 Health Care Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $80.00 $26.6K 6.2K 4.8K HIMS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $100.00 $148.2K 5.5K 773 UNH PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $260.00 $50.1K 43 11 MDGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $300.00 $32.5K 1.6K 10 MCK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $640.00 $86.9K 58 10

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 70 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 6204 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4845 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HIMS HIMS, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 210 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 152 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $148.2K, with a price of $975.0 per contract. There were 5518 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 773 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNH UNH, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 910 day(s) on December 17, 2027. This event was a transfer of 11 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $4555.0 per contract. There were 43 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDGL MDGL, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 119 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.5K, with a price of $3250.0 per contract. There were 1670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCK MCK, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, is expiring today. Parties traded 10 contract(s) at a $640.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $8690.0 per contract. There were 58 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.