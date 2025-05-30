May 30, 2025 1:35 PM 3 min read

4 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
EOSE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $5.00 $258.1K 23.3K 22.9K
BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $180.00 $25.1K 234 167
VRT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $80.00 $50.8K 1.0K 101
ETN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/06/25 $330.00 $25.5K 6 20

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For EOSE EOSE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 595 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.1K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 23309 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 22952 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BA BA, we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $2510.0 per contract. There were 234 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 167 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VRT VRT, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 21 day(s) on June 20, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.8K, with a price of $2542.0 per contract. There were 1096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 101 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN ETN, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on June 6, 2025. This event was a transfer of 20 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $1277.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

