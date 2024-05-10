Walt Disney's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Walt Disney.

Looking at options history for Walt Disney DIS we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 30% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $219,400 and 7, calls, for a total amount of $302,897.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $100.0 to $180.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walt Disney's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walt Disney's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $180.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Walt Disney Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.35 $4.25 $4.25 $100.00 $102.8K 204 0 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $72.0 $71.65 $72.0 $180.00 $72.0K 0 0 DIS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.4 $6.35 $6.4 $140.00 $64.0K 1.9K 103 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/16/24 $6.15 $6.1 $6.15 $105.00 $61.4K 986 85 DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/17/24 $0.76 $0.74 $0.75 $107.00 $55.8K 3.2K 1.9K

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from franchises and characters the firm has created over the course of a century. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Walt Disney, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

Trading volume stands at 5,861,914, with DIS's price up by 1.09%, positioned at $106.95.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On Walt Disney

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $137.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Needham lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $145.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $140.

An analyst from Loop Capital persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $140.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $130.

An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $130.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walt Disney options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.