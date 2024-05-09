Decoding Charles Schwab's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Loading... Loading...

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Charles Schwab. Our analysis of options history for Charles Schwab SCHW revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $239,112, and 6 were calls, valued at $259,776.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $80.0 for Charles Schwab over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Charles Schwab options trades today is 1356.5 with a total volume of 3,019.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Charles Schwab's big money trades within a strike price range of $55.0 to $80.0 over the last 30 days.

Charles Schwab Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $1.42 $1.38 $1.39 $70.00 $83.3K 7 608 SCHW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/21/24 $6.65 $6.6 $6.6 $70.00 $66.0K 6.6K 5 SCHW PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/14/24 $1.29 $1.17 $1.2 $74.00 $60.0K 12 0 SCHW CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $22.55 $22.0 $22.28 $55.00 $55.7K 108 0 SCHW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.2 $10.85 $11.2 $80.00 $52.6K 14 59

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset-management businesses. The company runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices, a well-established online investing website, and has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. The company is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Charles Schwab, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Charles Schwab Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,788,372, with SCHW's price down by -1.04%, positioned at $75.36.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 68 days.

Expert Opinions on Charles Schwab

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $82.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $89.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Charles Schwab, targeting a price of $75.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $92.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Charles Schwab with a target price of $78.

An analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods persists with their Market Perform rating on Charles Schwab, maintaining a target price of $76.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Charles Schwab, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.