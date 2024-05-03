CVS Health Unusual Options Activity

Loading... Loading...

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on CVS Health CVS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with CVS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for CVS Health.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $375,210, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $125,880.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $85.0 for CVS Health during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for CVS Health's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of CVS Health's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

CVS Health Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.8 $4.75 $4.8 $55.00 $192.0K 6.7K 112 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/21/24 $14.8 $14.35 $14.8 $70.00 $75.4K 3.7K 1 CVS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $60.00 $51.0K 567 15 CVS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $10.55 $9.05 $9.85 $50.00 $49.2K 57 0 CVS CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $4.9 $4.85 $4.85 $55.00 $41.7K 77 92

About CVS Health

CVS Health offers a diverse set of healthcare services. Its roots are in its retail pharmacy operations, where it operates over 9,000 stores primarily in the U.S. CVS is also the largest pharmacy benefit manager (acquired through Caremark), processing over 2 billion adjusted claims annually. It also operates a top-tier health insurer (acquired through Aetna) where it serves about 26 million medical members. The company's recent acquisition of Oak Street adds primary care services to the mix, which could have significant synergies with all its existing business lines.

In light of the recent options history for CVS Health, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is CVS Health Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,344,231, the price of CVS is down -0.12% at $55.08.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 89 days.

What The Experts Say On CVS Health

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $69.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for CVS Health, targeting a price of $63.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on CVS Health with a target price of $77.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $87.

An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $58.

An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $60.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.