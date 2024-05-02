Check Out What Whales Are Doing With WBA

Loading... Loading...

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Looking at options history for Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 33% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $200,379 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $283,688.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $20.0 for Walgreens Boots Alliance over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Walgreens Boots Alliance's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Walgreens Boots Alliance's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.5 to $20.0 in the last 30 days.

Loading... Loading...

Walgreens Boots Alliance Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WBA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $2.48 $2.41 $2.45 $17.50 $122.5K 27.1K 80 WBA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.65 $3.5 $3.65 $15.00 $80.6K 1.5K 0 WBA CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.6 $6.15 $6.25 $12.50 $62.5K 1.4K 0 WBA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.36 $1.3 $1.31 $15.00 $52.0K 18.5K 1 WBA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.94 $0.91 $0.91 $20.00 $41.1K 7.3K 202

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance is one of the largest retail pharmacy chains in the U.S., with over 8,500 locations. Nearly three quarters of Americans live within five miles of a Walgreens location. Roughly two thirds of revenue is generated from prescription drug sales; Walgreens makes up 20% of total prescription revenue in the U.S. Walgreens also generates sales from retail products (general wellness consumables and its own branded merchandise), European drug wholesale, and healthcare. With more locations incorporating additional services like Health Corner and Village Medical, Walgreens creates an omnichannel experience for patients and positions itself as a one-stop healthcare provider.

Where Is Walgreens Boots Alliance Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 1,925,795, the WBA's price is up by 0.78%, now at $17.48.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 54 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $26.333333333333332.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance with a target price of $22.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance, which currently sits at a price target of $22.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on Walgreens Boots Alliance with a target price of $35.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Walgreens Boots Alliance options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.