Alibaba Gr Holding Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Alibaba Gr Holding. Our analysis of options history for Alibaba Gr Holding BABA revealed 32 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $323,339, and 26 were calls, valued at $2,023,583.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $35.0 and $180.0 for Alibaba Gr Holding, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Alibaba Gr Holding options trades today is 6548.0 with a total volume of 11,389.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Alibaba Gr Holding's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Holding Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/19/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.34 $80.00 $501.0K 17.3K 1.5K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $75.00 $441.2K 32.6K 3.8K BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/19/24 $8.0 $7.8 $7.91 $67.00 $107.5K 420 20 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 05/03/24 $5.3 $5.2 $5.25 $70.00 $105.0K 611 600 BABA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $56.6 $53.95 $55.36 $130.00 $94.1K 22 0

About Alibaba Gr Holding

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alibaba Gr Holding, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Alibaba Gr Holding's Current Market Status

With a volume of 11,847,841, the price of BABA is up 0.2% at $74.74.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Holding

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $104.4.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Alibaba Gr Holding with a target price of $100.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Benchmark lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $118.

An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $124.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Alibaba Gr Holding, targeting a price of $85.

An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Buy rating on Alibaba Gr Holding, maintaining a target price of $95.

