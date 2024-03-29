10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Loading... Loading...

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ROIV CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/19/24 $11.00 $110.7K 9.2K 5.7K EXAS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $75.00 $36.0K 5.4K 4.1K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/19/24 $28.00 $35.2K 6.7K 1.6K ESTA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/19/24 $52.50 $28.6K 815 406 BSX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $67.50 $35.1K 1.1K 269 FULC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $10.00 $57.3K 14.4K 205 MDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/17/24 $87.50 $31.0K 2.2K 186 THC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $125.00 $81.6K 870 164 NVO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $155.00 $26.6K 1.2K 115 ISRG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $395.00 $32.6K 1 18

• Regarding ROIV ROIV, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 2769 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.7K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 9251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXAS EXAS, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 5433 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4106 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PFE PFE, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 112 day(s) on July 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 6744 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1692 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ESTA ESTA, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on April 19, 2024. Parties traded 106 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $270.0 per contract. There were 815 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 406 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BSX BSX, we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on May 17, 2024. Parties traded 251 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 1149 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 269 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FULC FULC, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 294 day(s) on January 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 151 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.3K, with a price of $380.0 per contract. There were 14484 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MDT MDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 49 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 132 contract(s) at a $87.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $235.0 per contract. There were 2213 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 186 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding THC THC, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 231 day(s) on November 15, 2024. Parties traded 120 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $81.6K, with a price of $680.0 per contract. There were 870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 164 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVO NVO, we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on May 17, 2024. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $2665.0 per contract. There were 1247 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG ISRG, we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 84 day(s) on June 21, 2024. Parties traded 12 contract(s) at a $395.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.6K, with a price of $2720.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

