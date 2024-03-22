What the Options Market Tells Us About T-Mobile US

Loading... Loading...

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards T-Mobile US TMUS, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in TMUS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for T-Mobile US. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 57% bearish. Among these notable options, 15 are puts, totaling $777,811, and 4 are calls, amounting to $268,260.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $140.0 and $175.0 for T-Mobile US, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for T-Mobile US options trades today is 7862.89 with a total volume of 4,777.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for T-Mobile US's big money trades within a strike price range of $140.0 to $175.0 over the last 30 days.

T-Mobile US 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TMUS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $165.00 $87.3K 143 166 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $165.00 $84.1K 143 253 TMUS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $165.00 $80.4K 22 157 TMUS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $165.00 $79.8K 143 76 TMUS CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $165.00 $75.1K 22 74

About T-Mobile US

Deutsche Telekom merged its T-Mobile USA unit with prepaid specialist MetroPCS in 2013, and that firm merged with Sprint in 2020, creating the second-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. T-Mobile now serves 76 million postpaid and 22 million prepaid phone customers, equal to around 30% of the U.S. retail wireless market. The firm entered the fixed-wireless broadband market aggressively in 2021 and now serves nearly 5 million residential and business customers. In addition, T-Mobile provides wholesale services to resellers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of T-Mobile US, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of T-Mobile US

Trading volume stands at 3,534,829, with TMUS's price down by -0.2%, positioned at $160.61.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 34 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About T-Mobile US

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $184.0.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from RBC Capital lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $184.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.