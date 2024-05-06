Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Ingersoll Rand 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Ingersoll Rand IR has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 8.47% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 20.86%. Currently, Ingersoll Rand has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion.

Buying $1000 In IR: If an investor had bought $1000 of IR stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $2,646.72 today based on a price of $88.48 for IR at the time of writing.

Ingersoll Rand's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

