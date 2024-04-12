Here's How Much $1000 Invested In Freeport-McMoRan 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

Loading... Loading...

Freeport-McMoRan FCX has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 16.45% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 28.43%. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has a market capitalization of $70.97 billion.

Buying $1000 In FCX: If an investor had bought $1000 of FCX stock 5 years ago, it would be worth $3,613.59 today based on a price of $49.48 for FCX at the time of writing.

Freeport-McMoRan's Performance Over Last 5 Years

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

