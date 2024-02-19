5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Communication Services Sector

Loading... Loading...

What are Value Stocks?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the communication services sector that may be worth watching:

Hello Gr MOMO - P/E: 4.7 VEON VEON - P/E: 3.41 Tegna TGNA - P/E: 5.21 National CineMedia NCMI - P/E: 0.19 Gogo GOGO - P/E: 8.38

Hello Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.42, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.43. VEON's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.07, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.14. Its most recent dividend yield is at 11.03%, which has increased by 2.03% from 9.0% in the previous quarter.

Tegna has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.39, which has decreased by 11.36% compared to Q2, which was 0.44. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 3.21%, which has increased by 0.51% from last quarter's yield of 2.7%.

National CineMedia saw an increase in earnings per share from -0.7 in Q2 to $-0.34 now. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 6.94%, which has increased by 1.17% from 5.77% last quarter.

This quarter, Gogo experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.21 in Q2 and is now $0.16.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.