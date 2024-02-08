A Look Into Energy Sector Value Stocks

Loading... Loading...

What Defines a Value Stock?

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock.

The following stocks are considered to be notable value stocks in the energy sector:

Antero Resources AR - P/E: 7.77 Equinor EQNR - P/E: 6.89 Matador Resources MTDR - P/E: 7.73 Drilling Tools Intl DTI - P/E: 4.82 Overseas Shipholding Gr OSG - P/E: 9.95

This quarter, Antero Resources experienced an increase in earnings per share, which was $-0.28 in Q2 and is now $0.08. This quarter, Equinor experienced a decrease in earnings per share, which was $0.92 in Q3 and is now $0.63. Its most recent dividend yield is at 3.6%, which has decreased by 0.22% from 3.82% in the previous quarter.

Matador Resources's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $1.86, whereas in Q2, they were at 1.42. Its most recent dividend yield is at 1.22%, which has increased by 0.14% from 1.08% in the previous quarter.

Drilling Tools Intl has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.14, which has increased by 180.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.05. Overseas Shipholding Gr's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.22, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.15.

The Significance: A value stock may need some time to rebound from its undervalued position. The risk of investing in a value stock is that this emergence may never materialize.