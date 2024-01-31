5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Utilities Sector

Loading... Loading...

The Meaning Behind Value Stocks

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.

Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of value stocks in the utilities sector that may be worth watching:

Hawaiian Electric Indus HE - P/E: 7.02 Enel Chile ENIC - P/E: 2.74 Altus Power AMPS - P/E: 9.96 Cia Energetica DE Minas CIG - P/E: 4.75 Brookfield Renewable BEPC - P/E: 3.25

Hawaiian Electric Indus's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.56, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.5. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.75%, which has increased by 0.01% from 3.74% last quarter.

Enel Chile has reported Q3 earnings per share at $0.14, which has increased by 40.0% compared to Q2, which was 0.1. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 64.82%, which has decreased by 1.55% from last quarter's yield of 66.37%.

Altus Power's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.04. Cia Energetica DE Minas's earnings per share for Q3 sits at $0.03, whereas in Q2, they were at 0.12. Brookfield Renewable has reported Q3 earnings per share at $-0.14, which has decreased by 40.0% compared to Q2, which was -0.1. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 5.42%, which has increased by 0.65% from 4.77% last quarter.

These 5 value stocks were selected by Benzinga Insights based on quantified analysis. While this methodical judgment process is not meant to make final decisions, our technology can give investors additional perception into the sector.