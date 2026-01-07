12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 64.1% to $3.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 64.1% to $3.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares moved upwards by 34.27% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.

(AMEX:GPUS) shares moved upwards by 34.27% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million. Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 31.99% to $12.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.

(NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 31.99% to $12.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million. Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RMCO) stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million. Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.

(NASDAQ:BNRG) shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares rose 13.89% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock declined by 16.8% to $5.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BNC) stock declined by 16.8% to $5.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million. 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 15.57% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 15.57% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million. Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) stock declined by 12.72% to $32.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NASDAQ:APOG) stock declined by 12.72% to $32.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today. Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 10.67% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 10.67% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million. Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 9.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.

(NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 9.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million. OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) shares fell 9.9% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.