January 7, 2026 12:05 PM 1 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares increased by 64.1% to $3.61 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
  • Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares moved upwards by 34.27% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.1 million.
  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares increased by 31.99% to $12.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.4 million.
  • Royalty Management Hldgs (NASDAQ:RMCO) stock moved upwards by 14.68% to $3.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.4 million.
  • Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) shares moved upwards by 14.58% to $0.57. The company's market cap stands at $1.9 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares rose 13.89% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million.

Losers

  • CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock declined by 16.8% to $5.42 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $286.8 million.
  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 15.57% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $51.1 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) stock declined by 12.72% to $32.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $802.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • Agroz (NASDAQ:AGRZ) stock fell 10.67% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.5 million.
  • Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) stock fell 9.92% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $129.4 million.
  • OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) shares fell 9.9% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

AGRZ Logo
AGRZAgroz Inc
$0.6811-10.9%
Overview
APOG Logo
APOGApogee Enterprises Inc
$32.40-13.1%
BNC Logo
BNCCEA Industries Inc
$5.40-17.1%
BNRG Logo
BNRGBrenmiller Energy Ltd
$0.560013.1%
GPUS Logo
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$0.339732.6%
LVRO Logo
LVROLavoro Ltd
$1.01-9.02%
MNTS Logo
MNTSMomentus Inc
$13.2935.2%
NVVE Logo
NVVENuvve Holding Corp
$3.4054.8%
OFAL Logo
OFALOFA Group
$0.4900-11.7%
RMCO Logo
RMCORoyalty Management Holding Corp
$3.7416.9%
SCWO Logo
SCWO374Water Inc
$2.60-13.9%
VCIG Logo
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$0.760014.3%
