11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Mobix Labs (NASDAQ:MOBX) stock increased by 60.9% to $0.43 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 million.

Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares rose 25.24% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $288.0 million.

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares rose 23.57% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $4.2 million.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) stock moved upwards by 11.66% to $1.34. The company's market cap stands at $130.3 million.

Bit Origin (NASDAQ:BTOG) stock increased by 11.06% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $16.5 million.

Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) stock moved upwards by 10.65% to $4.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $532.2 million.

Losers

ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock fell 7.8% to $0.73 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) stock decreased by 5.94% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $57.5 million.

Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares fell 3.92% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.

Alpha Modus Holdings (NASDAQ:AMOD) shares declined by 3.68% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million.

UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 3.59% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.

