12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

INNEOVA Holdings (NASDAQ:INEO) shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.

(NASDAQ:INEO) shares moved upwards by 9.7% to $0.53 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million.

(NASDAQ:LAZR) shares moved upwards by 6.9% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $17.5 million. ZHONGCHAO (NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 5.72% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ZCMD) stock increased by 5.72% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.5 million. Agencia Comercial Spirits (NASDAQ:AGCC) shares rose 5.31% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million.

(NASDAQ:AGCC) shares rose 5.31% to $10.3. The company's market cap stands at $202.5 million. Golden Sun Health Tech (NASDAQ:GSUN) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.

(NASDAQ:GSUN) stock moved upwards by 4.83% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million. Cenntro (NASDAQ:CENN) shares increased by 3.95% to $0.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

Losers

Zeta Network Group (NASDAQ:ZNB) stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:ZNB) stock decreased by 22.0% to $0.8 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.3 million. Neo-Concept International (NASDAQ:NCI) shares fell 5.33% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:NCI) shares fell 5.33% to $1.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Ruanyun Edai Technology (NASDAQ:RYET) shares declined by 3.15% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million.

(NASDAQ:RYET) shares declined by 3.15% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $35.4 million. XMax (NASDAQ:XWIN) shares decreased by 3.0% to $5.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.9 million.

(NASDAQ:XWIN) shares decreased by 3.0% to $5.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $249.9 million. Airwa (NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 2.99% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million.

(NASDAQ:YYAI) stock decreased by 2.99% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.7 million. Bed Bath & Beyond (NYSE:BBBY) shares declined by 2.4% to $6.02. The company's market cap stands at $426.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.