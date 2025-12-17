12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 11.8% to $3.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.
- Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares increased by 9.34% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.
- Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock rose 6.89% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) shares rose 5.46% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.
- Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares rose 5.36% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock rose 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.
Losers
- cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock fell 4.0% to $2.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.
- FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares fell 3.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.
- NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.
- GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares decreased by 3.41% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Cryo-Cell International (AMEX:CCEL) shares decreased by 3.38% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million.
