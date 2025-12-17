12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Streamex (NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 11.8% to $3.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million.

(NASDAQ:STEX) shares increased by 11.8% to $3.97 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.9 million. Anixa Biosciences (NASDAQ:ANIX) shares increased by 9.34% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million.

(NASDAQ:ANIX) shares increased by 9.34% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $117.5 million. Profusa (NASDAQ:PFSA) stock rose 6.89% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:PFSA) stock rose 6.89% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million. Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) shares rose 5.46% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million.

(NASDAQ:TELO) shares rose 5.46% to $1.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $48.1 million. Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares rose 5.36% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SCNX) shares rose 5.36% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million. Adagio Medical Holdings (NASDAQ:ADGM) stock rose 4.95% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

Losers

cbdMD (AMEX:YCBD) stock fell 4.0% to $2.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million.

(AMEX:YCBD) stock fell 4.0% to $2.18 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.7 million. FibroBiologics (NASDAQ:FBLG) shares fell 3.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FBLG) shares fell 3.88% to $0.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.0 million. NexGel (NASDAQ:NXGL) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million.

(NASDAQ:NXGL) stock declined by 3.71% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.3 million. GRI Bio (NASDAQ:GRI) stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.

(NASDAQ:GRI) stock decreased by 3.42% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) shares decreased by 3.41% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IMCC) shares decreased by 3.41% to $1.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million. Cryo-Cell International (AMEX:CCEL) shares decreased by 3.38% to $3.72. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.