December 17, 2025 4:05 PM 1 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) stock increased by 35.5% to $1.49 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares moved upwards by 6.25% to $1.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $140.9 million.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) stock rose 4.3% to $235.22. The company's market cap stands at $261.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) stock moved upwards by 4.09% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $151.2 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 4.06% to $0.43. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 million.
  • Nukkleus (NASDAQ:NUKK) stock rose 3.19% to $5.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $85.2 million.

Losers

  • Mega Fortune Co (NASDAQ:MGRT) shares decreased by 13.3% to $11.32 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.5 million.
  • 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock fell 6.88% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR) stock fell 5.43% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) stock fell 2.73% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $112.8 million.
  • Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares declined by 2.23% to $4.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN) stock declined by 2.12% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $21.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

