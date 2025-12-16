12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares increased by 5.9% to $6.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion.
- Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock increased by 5.12% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.
- CXApp (NASDAQ:CXAI) stock moved upwards by 2.32% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.
- Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares rose 2.08% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $51.6 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 2.05% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million.
- Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 1.94% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.
Losers
- 3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) stock decreased by 4.3% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares declined by 3.66% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
- AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) shares fell 3.06% to $224.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 billion.
- ChowChow Cloud Internatio (AMEX:CHOW) stock decreased by 1.87% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.4 million.
- Actelis Networks (NASDAQ:ASNS) shares decreased by 1.52% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock decreased by 1.19% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $812.6 million.
