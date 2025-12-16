12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares increased by 5.9% to $6.99 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 billion. Wetouch Technology (NASDAQ:WETH) stock increased by 5.12% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $19.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CETX) shares moved upwards by 2.05% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.9 million. Mobilicom (NASDAQ:MOB) shares rose 1.94% to $6.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.9 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MASK) stock decreased by 4.3% to $0.33 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) shares declined by 3.66% to $4.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ASNS) shares decreased by 1.52% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million. Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) stock decreased by 1.19% to $8.31. The company's market cap stands at $812.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.