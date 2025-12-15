12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) stock rose 8.3% to $1.44 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million.

(NASDAQ:QH) stock rose 8.3% to $1.44 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 million. NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million.

(NASDAQ:NEOV) stock moved upwards by 5.83% to $3.81. The company's market cap stands at $127.8 million. VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 4.41% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million.

(NASDAQ:VCIG) stock increased by 4.41% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. Captivision (NASDAQ:CAPT) stock moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.

(NASDAQ:CAPT) stock moved upwards by 3.89% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million. New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) shares rose 3.31% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) shares rose 3.31% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $13.0 million. Voyager Technologies (NYSE:VOYG) stock moved upwards by 3.1% to $25.49. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.

Losers

Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 3.7% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million.

(AMEX:MCRP) shares declined by 3.7% to $1.3 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.6 million. Quanex Building Prods (NYSE:NX) shares declined by 3.37% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.

(NYSE:NX) shares declined by 3.37% to $15.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $757.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago. Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares decreased by 3.22% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CLIK) shares decreased by 3.22% to $6.93. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. Northann (AMEX:NCL) stock fell 2.78% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million.

(AMEX:NCL) stock fell 2.78% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $7.7 million. Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) shares declined by 2.75% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million.

(NASDAQ:EPOW) shares declined by 2.75% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $37.1 million. C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares fell 2.73% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.