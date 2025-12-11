movers image
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 13.9% to $0.02 during Thursday's after-market session.
  • DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
  • Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) stock rose 3.74% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
  • WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
  • Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock rose 3.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.

Losers

  • Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.3% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
  • Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares declined by 3.08% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
  • C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares fell 2.1% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 2.07% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares fell 2.02% to $93.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
  • Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

