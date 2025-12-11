12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 13.9% to $0.02 during Thursday's after-market session.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.3% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.

(NYSE:STN) shares fell 2.02% to $93.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion. Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.

