12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- MingZhu Logistics Hldgs (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares rose 13.9% to $0.02 during Thursday's after-market session.
- DirectBooking Technology (NASDAQ:ZDAI) shares moved upwards by 9.67% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group (NASDAQ:GLXG) stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $3.34. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Lakeside Holding (NASDAQ:LSH) stock rose 3.74% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.0 million.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock moved upwards by 3.74% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Capstone Holding (NASDAQ:CAPS) stock rose 3.57% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
Losers
- Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) shares declined by 4.3% to $0.9 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.5 million.
- Volato Group (AMEX:SOAR) shares declined by 3.08% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $9.1 million.
- C3is (NASDAQ:CISS) shares fell 2.1% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares fell 2.07% to $3.79. The company's market cap stands at $20.8 million.
- Stantec (NYSE:STN) shares fell 2.02% to $93.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.8 billion.
- Westwater Resources (AMEX:WWR) shares declined by 1.91% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $114.5 million.
