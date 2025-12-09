12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Syntec Optics Holdings (NASDAQ:OPTX) shares rose 6.1% to $1.57 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $56.8 million.

Losers

Orangekloud Technology (NASDAQ:ORKT) shares decreased by 7.3% to $1.25 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.6 million.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) stock declined by 3.27% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.7 million. Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) stock declined by 2.78% to $29.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 billion.

