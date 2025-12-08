movers image
December 8, 2025 7:06 AM 1 min read

12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock rose 21.9% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
  • Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock increased by 10.6% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
  • Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock increased by 9.5% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.
  • K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
  • Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) shares increased by 6.55% to $19.02. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
  • Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares increased by 6.22% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million.

Losers

  • Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.4% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined by 11.26% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million.
  • iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock declined by 9.1% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
  • LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $366.4 million.
  • Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
  • NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares declined by 3.71% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

