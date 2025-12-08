12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock rose 21.9% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.
- Brag House Holdings (NASDAQ:TBH) stock increased by 10.6% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $14.8 million.
- Brera Holdings (NASDAQ:SLMT) stock increased by 9.5% to $2.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $191.0 million.
- K Wave Media (NASDAQ:KWM) stock moved upwards by 8.17% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.4 million.
- Token Cat (NASDAQ:TC) shares increased by 6.55% to $19.02. The company's market cap stands at $30.1 million.
- Entravision Comms (NYSE:EVC) shares increased by 6.22% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $248.3 million.
Losers
- Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.4% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
- trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) shares declined by 11.26% to $2.76. The company's market cap stands at $217.4 million.
- iOThree (NASDAQ:IOTR) stock declined by 9.1% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.
- LZ Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:LZMH) stock decreased by 4.57% to $2.3. The company's market cap stands at $366.4 million.
- Direct Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million.
- NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares declined by 3.71% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
EVCEntravision Communications Corp
$2.906.23%
HWHHWH International Inc
$2.1819.1%
IOTRiOThree Ltd
$2.94-8.41%
KWMK Wave Media Ltd
$0.75213.01%
LZMHLZ Technology Holdings Ltd
$2.30-4.56%
NXPLNextPlat Corp
$0.6230-3.71%
SLMTBrera Holdings PLC
$2.528.86%
TBHBrag House Holdings Inc
$0.830010.6%
TCToken Cat Ltd
$19.028.07%
TDICDreamland Ltd
$0.3418-13.2%
TRVGtrivago NV
$2.76-11.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.