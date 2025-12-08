12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

HWH International (NASDAQ:HWH) stock rose 21.9% to $2.23 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $11.8 million.

Losers

Dreamland (NASDAQ:TDIC) shares fell 13.4% to $0.34 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.

(NASDAQ:DRCT) shares decreased by 4.02% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 million. NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) shares declined by 3.71% to $0.62. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.