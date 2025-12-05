12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 183.7% to $400.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) stock moved upwards by 36.36% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.0 million.
- Sobr Safe (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock increased by 24.34% to $1.89. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Foxx Development Holdings (NASDAQ:FOXX) stock rose 24.18% to $4.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.9 million.
- Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) stock rose 23.66% to $87.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.9 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Lianhe Sowell Intl (NASDAQ:LHSW) stock increased by 13.88% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.8 million.
Losers
- Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 22.4% to $8.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) shares decreased by 14.93% to $1.62. The company's market cap stands at $130.6 million.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) shares declined by 13.9% to $3.08. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $211.5 million.
- SentinelOne (NYSE:S) stock fell 12.14% to $14.91. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Hub Cyber Security (NASDAQ:HUBC) stock fell 11.8% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 11.37% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FOXXFoxx Development Holdings Inc
$4.7519.6%
HUBCHub Cyber Security Ltd
$0.8798-12.9%
LHSWLianhe Sowell International Group Ltd
$0.990014.8%
MIGIMawson Infrastructure Group Inc
$4.21-11.4%
RBRKRubrik Inc
$86.3122.6%
SSentinelOne Inc
$14.90-12.2%
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.65-13.9%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$404.04186.6%
SOBRSobr Safe Inc
$1.8622.4%
TONXTON Strategy Co
$3.13-12.6%
ULYUrgently Inc
$2.3726.6%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.