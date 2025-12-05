12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers

SMX (Security Matters) (NASDAQ:SMX) shares increased by 183.7% to $400.0 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $148.1 million.

Losers

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) shares fell 22.4% to $8.98 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $477.0 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:HUBC) stock fell 11.8% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.6 million. Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock decreased by 11.37% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

