12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 66.9% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

(NYSE:NVRI) shares increased by 29.69% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.

(NASDAQ:SCAG) shares increased by 8.88% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.

(NASDAQ:OFAL) shares rose 8.41% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

(NASDAQ:JLHL) shares rose 8.28% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.

Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock rose 8.12% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.

Losers

Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 44.5% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.

(NASDAQ:HXHX) shares declined by 13.2% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.

(NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 12.36% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.

(NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 8.38% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.

(NASDAQ:NCEW) stock fell 7.36% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock fell 6.3% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.