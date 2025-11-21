12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares rose 66.9% to $0.27 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
- Enviri (NYSE:NVRI) shares increased by 29.69% to $17.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Scage Future (NASDAQ:SCAG) shares increased by 8.88% to $1.47. The company's market cap stands at $98.0 million.
- OFA (NASDAQ:OFAL) shares rose 8.41% to $0.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
- Julong Holding (NASDAQ:JLHL) shares rose 8.28% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.3 million.
- Euro Tech Holdings (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock rose 8.12% to $1.2. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
Losers
- Icon Energy (NASDAQ:ICON) shares declined by 44.5% to $0.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares declined by 13.2% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.4 million.
- Samfine Creation Holdings (NASDAQ:SFHG) stock declined by 12.36% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings (NASDAQ:SGBX) shares declined by 8.38% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 million.
- New Century Logistics (NASDAQ:NCEW) stock fell 7.36% to $3.4. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million.
- CEA Industries (NASDAQ:BNC) stock fell 6.3% to $4.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $225.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
