12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.97 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock rose 3.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $443.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares increased by 3.57% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.
- Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 3.5% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.
- Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock rose 3.01% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $971.5 million.
Losers
- Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock decreased by 4.4% to $1.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock decreased by 2.75% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.
- Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) shares declined by 2.44% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 2.0% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares fell 1.97% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
- Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock decreased by 1.76% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALLTAllot Ltd
$8.671.52%
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2252-3.76%
BNZIBanzai International Inc
$1.3914.5%
CANCanaan Inc
$0.9220-4.22%
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$0.1734-25.5%
CYNCyngn Inc
$2.874.36%
INTZIntrusion Inc
$1.28-6.57%
MSAIMultiSensor AI Holdings Inc
$0.6940-9.41%
RZLVRezolve AI PLC
$3.051.33%
SAGTSagtec Global Ltd
$2.03-2.09%
VEEAVeea Inc
$0.4103-15.7%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.