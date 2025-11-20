12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Sagtec Global (NASDAQ:SAGT) shares moved upwards by 6.5% to $1.97 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) stock rose 3.8% to $0.96. The company's market cap stands at $443.1 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares increased by 3.57% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 million.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) stock rose 3.5% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares moved upwards by 3.15% to $0.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.2 million.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) stock rose 3.01% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $971.5 million.

Losers

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI) stock decreased by 4.4% to $1.3 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) stock decreased by 2.75% to $4.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.1 million.

Veea (NASDAQ:VEEA) shares declined by 2.44% to $0.4. The company's market cap stands at $24.4 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock decreased by 2.0% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) shares fell 1.97% to $8.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $392.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Cyngn (NASDAQ:CYN) stock decreased by 1.76% to $2.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.9 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.