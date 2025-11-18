movers image
November 18, 2025 7:06 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock increased by 10.8% to $7.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 6.14% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
  • Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 4.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.
  • Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock rose 4.32% to $525.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.
  • Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $671.2 million.
  • Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Losers

  • OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock declined by 7.3% to $2.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock declined by 7.31% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
  • 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 6.15% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares declined by 5.1% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares fell 4.84% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

