12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) stock increased by 10.8% to $7.5 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) stock rose 6.14% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.

Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares rose 4.52% to $0.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 million.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) stock rose 4.32% to $525.0. The company's market cap stands at $23.3 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) stock moved upwards by 3.95% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $671.2 million.

Elong Power Holding (NASDAQ:ELPW) stock moved upwards by 3.87% to $0.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.6 million.

Losers

OneConstruction Group (NASDAQ:ONEG) stock declined by 7.3% to $2.02 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) stock declined by 7.31% to $0.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.1 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO) shares decreased by 6.15% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $43.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Nuvve Holding (NASDAQ:NVVE) shares decreased by 5.53% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

PowerBank (NASDAQ:SUUN) shares declined by 5.1% to $1.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.

WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) shares fell 4.84% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million.

