12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Aspire Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:ASBP) stock moved upwards by 7.6% to $0.1 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:VYNE) stock increased by 3.71% to $0.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.5 million. Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) shares rose 3.51% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $48.3 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Losers

Invivyd (NASDAQ:IVVD) shares declined by 10.2% to $2.55 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $492.0 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 4.24% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 3 days ago. Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) shares fell 3.17% to $4.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.5 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.