movers image
November 17, 2025 4:07 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $23.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.3 million.
  • Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 5.51% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
  • ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 4.54% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
  • Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.

Losers

  • UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 5.7% to $0.03 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 5.36% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 3.22% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
  • MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares decreased by 1.89% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
  • Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) shares declined by 1.12% to $23.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million.
  • Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 1.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AMBQ Logo
AMBQAmbiq Micro Inc
$25.00-2.51%
Overview
ANY Logo
ANYSphere 3D Corp
$0.46991.49%
ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2439-8.34%
ATGL Logo
ATGLAlpha Technology Group Ltd
$22.28147.3%
CETX Logo
CETXCemtrex Inc
$3.17-5.09%
CGTL Logo
CGTLCreative Global Technology Holdings Ltd
$0.786117.4%
DGLY Logo
DGLYDigital Ally Inc
$1.36-10.1%
HOLO Logo
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$3.162.27%
PRZO Logo
PRZOParaZero Technologies Ltd
$1.315.64%
RPGL Logo
RPGLRepublic Power Group Ltd
$0.8357-39.2%
SLNH Logo
SLNHSoluna Holdings Inc
$1.755.06%
WTO Logo
WTOUTime Ltd
$0.029824.7%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved