12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Alpha Technology Group (NASDAQ:ATGL) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $23.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.3 million.
- Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 5.51% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.
- ParaZero Technologies (NASDAQ:PRZO) stock increased by 5.3% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) shares rose 4.54% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares moved upwards by 4.0% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.1 million.
Losers
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) shares fell 5.7% to $0.03 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
- Republic Power Group (NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 5.36% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 3.22% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) shares decreased by 1.89% to $3.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.0 million.
- Ambiq Micro (NYSE:AMBQ) shares declined by 1.12% to $23.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million.
- Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 1.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
