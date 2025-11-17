12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ATGL) shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $23.57 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.3 million. Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) stock rose 5.51% to $1.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:RPGL) shares declined by 5.36% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ:SLNH) stock declined by 3.22% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $114.0 million. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

(NYSE:AMBQ) shares declined by 1.12% to $23.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $451.6 million. Creative Global Tech (NASDAQ:CGTL) shares decreased by 1.07% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.