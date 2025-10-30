12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

VCI Global (NASDAQ:VCIG) shares moved upwards by 128.9% to $4.12 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares rose 15.14% to $17.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $430.9 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.

Micropolis Hldgs (AMEX:MCRP) stock moved upwards by 14.58% to $2.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $66.9 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) stock rose 13.66% to $147.06. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

SU Group Holdings (NASDAQ:SUGP) stock increased by 10.52% to $7.35. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.

Acco Group Holdings (NASDAQ:ACCL) shares moved upwards by 8.44% to $3.21. The company's market cap stands at $41.1 million.

Losers

Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) shares decreased by 31.9% to $1.6 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.9 million.

Haoxin Holdings (NASDAQ:HXHX) shares fell 21.57% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) stock declined by 14.03% to $668.0. The company's market cap stands at $34.7 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.

Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) shares fell 13.54% to $1.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 million.

Decent Holding (NASDAQ:DXST) stock fell 12.88% to $1.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.4 million.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares decreased by 12.49% to $1.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.7 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.