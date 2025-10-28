12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Founder Group (NASDAQ:FGL) shares increased by 36.4% to $0.48 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
- Freight Technologies (NASDAQ:FRGT) shares increased by 31.3% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX) shares rose 21.11% to $1.84. The company's market cap stands at $171.2 million.
- Chicago Rivet & Machine (AMEX:CVR) shares increased by 20.2% to $11.48. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- Hyperscale Data (AMEX:GPUS) shares rose 18.69% to $0.59. The company's market cap stands at $96.5 million.
- BingEx (NASDAQ:FLX) stock increased by 16.27% to $3.93. The company's market cap stands at $240.0 million.
Losers
- Rectitude Holdings (NASDAQ:RECT) stock decreased by 20.1% to $2.75 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $49.8 million.
- OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP) shares fell 19.55% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- Eshallgo (NASDAQ:EHGO) shares declined by 18.24% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.4 million.
- Flux Power Holdings (NASDAQ:FLUX) shares decreased by 17.27% to $4.6. The company's market cap stands at $93.6 million.
- Click Holdings (NASDAQ:CLIK) shares declined by 16.5% to $8.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.9 million. As per the news, the FY earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) shares decreased by 13.95% to $5.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
