12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 144.1% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.

Losers

Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock decreased by 15.1% to $1.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.

(NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.

