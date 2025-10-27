12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) shares moved upwards by 144.1% to $1.88 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) stock rose 16.05% to $1.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.5 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock moved upwards by 13.72% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $96.7 million.
- Unusual Machines (AMEX:UMAC) stock moved upwards by 13.0% to $14.51. The company's market cap stands at $425.0 million.
- VirnetX Holding (NASDAQ:VHC) stock increased by 9.58% to $23.9. The company's market cap stands at $93.1 million.
- nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares rose 9.41% to $35.67. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
Losers
- Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock decreased by 15.1% to $1.97 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.9 million.
- MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 11.61% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.2 million.
- Yxt.Com Group Holding (NASDAQ:YXT) stock decreased by 10.88% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $61.2 million.
- UTime (NASDAQ:WTO) stock fell 10.52% to $0.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.8 million.
- Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) shares declined by 7.41% to $1.75. The company's market cap stands at $870.0 million.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 7.0% to $2.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million.
