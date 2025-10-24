12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock increased by 25.5% to $0.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.

Losers

LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) shares fell 3.9% to $1.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.