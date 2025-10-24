12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) stock increased by 25.5% to $0.91 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) shares increased by 23.37% to $2.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 million.
- Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) shares rose 23.21% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
- Moving iMage Technologies (AMEX:MITQ) shares rose 7.45% to $1.0. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million.
- Teads Holding (NASDAQ:TEAD) shares moved upwards by 3.87% to $1.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $146.2 million.
- Amber International (NASDAQ:AMBR) shares moved upwards by 3.75% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $203.2 million.
Losers
- LQR House (NASDAQ:YHC) shares fell 3.9% to $1.02 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $10.1 million.
- MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) stock declined by 3.01% to $1.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.6 million.
- Nextdoor Holdings (NYSE:NXDR) stock declined by 2.99% to $1.95. The company's market cap stands at $759.0 million.
- Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares decreased by 2.98% to $13.06. The company's market cap stands at $936.0 million.
- Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) shares declined by 2.88% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.1 million.
- Harrison Global Holdings (NASDAQ:BLMZ) shares declined by 2.65% to $0.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-communication-services-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
