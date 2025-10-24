12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved upwards by 235.0% to $10.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.

(NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved upwards by 235.0% to $10.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million. Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares rose 140.77% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.

(NASDAQ:WGRX) shares rose 140.77% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million. Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) stock increased by 63.29% to $46.31. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.

(NASDAQ:INBX) stock increased by 63.29% to $46.31. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million. Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 62.6% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.

(NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 62.6% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million. Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) stock rose 50.78% to $5.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.

(AMEX:NRXS) stock rose 50.78% to $5.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million. Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares moved upwards by 27.64% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.

Losers

Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares decreased by 69.5% to $4.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $972.8 million.

(AMEX:PMI) shares decreased by 69.5% to $4.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $972.8 million. Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares decreased by 32.31% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SCNX) shares decreased by 32.31% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million. Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) shares fell 12.61% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.

(NASDAQ:COYA) shares fell 12.61% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million. Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares decreased by 10.4% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $856.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IVA) shares decreased by 10.4% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $856.1 million. Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.

(NASDAQ:ADIL) stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million. Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) shares declined by 7.61% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.