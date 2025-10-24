12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) shares moved upwards by 235.0% to $10.82 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $59.0 million.
- Wellgistics Health (NASDAQ:WGRX) shares rose 140.77% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $36.8 million.
- Inhibrx Biosciences (NASDAQ:INBX) stock increased by 63.29% to $46.31. The company's market cap stands at $410.8 million.
- Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) stock rose 62.6% to $5.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.9 million.
- Neuraxis (AMEX:NRXS) stock rose 50.78% to $5.76. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Neuphoria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEUP) shares moved upwards by 27.64% to $5.17. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
Losers
- Picard Medical (AMEX:PMI) shares decreased by 69.5% to $4.03 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $972.8 million.
- Scienture Holdings (NASDAQ:SCNX) shares decreased by 32.31% to $1.76. The company's market cap stands at $64.1 million.
- Coya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:COYA) shares fell 12.61% to $6.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $116.7 million.
- Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) shares decreased by 10.4% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $856.1 million.
- Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) stock decreased by 9.31% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) shares declined by 7.61% to $6.56. The company's market cap stands at $257.2 million.
