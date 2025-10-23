12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:ASNS) stock moved upwards by 37.2% to $0.7 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) stock increased by 7.1% to $40.87. The company's market cap stands at $175.6 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

(NASDAQ:VEEA) stock moved upwards by 6.89% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.8 million. UTStarcom Holdings (NASDAQ:UTSI) shares moved upwards by 4.82% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.

(NASDAQ:CISO) shares rose 4.31% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $38.9 million. MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL) stock moved upwards by 3.88% to $18.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out today.

Losers

(NASDAQ:MSAI) stock fell 17.5% to $1.11 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $23.1 million. ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 11.8% to $0.87. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.

(NASDAQ:SVCO) shares declined by 7.02% to $5.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $175.9 million. CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock declined by 5.99% to $1.1. The company's market cap stands at $24.9 million.

(NASDAQ:IFBD) shares declined by 5.09% to $1.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million. Hitek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) stock declined by 4.92% to $2.13. The company's market cap stands at $57.4 million.

