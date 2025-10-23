12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock increased by 107.5% to $8.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.

(NASDAQ:VTYX) stock increased by 107.5% to $8.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million. Bioage Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) stock rose 28.09% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $216.8 million.

(NASDAQ:BIOA) stock rose 28.09% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $216.8 million. Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock increased by 22.4% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $938.6 million.

(NASDAQ:TNGX) stock increased by 22.4% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $938.6 million. iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 19.42% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.

(NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 19.42% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million. Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock rose 18.52% to $648.02. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NASDAQ:MEDP) stock rose 18.52% to $648.02. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock increased by 14.99% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 18.0% to $159.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

(NYSE:MOH) shares fell 18.0% to $159.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday. Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) stock declined by 16.32% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.

(AMEX:ARMP) stock declined by 16.32% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million. Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock declined by 12.5% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.

(NASDAQ:BNBX) stock declined by 12.5% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million. NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares decreased by 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.

(NASDAQ:NLSP) shares decreased by 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 8.02% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 8.02% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million. Centene (NYSE:CNC) stock decreased by 7.56% to $33.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.