12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) stock increased by 107.5% to $8.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $275.2 million.
- Bioage Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) stock rose 28.09% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $216.8 million.
- Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) stock increased by 22.4% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $938.6 million.
- iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) shares rose 19.42% to $1.66. The company's market cap stands at $28.1 million.
- Medpace Hldgs (NASDAQ:MEDP) stock rose 18.52% to $648.02. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) stock increased by 14.99% to $6.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) shares fell 18.0% to $159.95 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 billion. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals (AMEX:ARMP) stock declined by 16.32% to $5.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $255.4 million.
- Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:BNBX) stock declined by 12.5% to $4.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) shares decreased by 10.07% to $1.43. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million.
- Inspire Veterinary (NASDAQ:IVP) stock declined by 8.02% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Centene (NYSE:CNC) stock decreased by 7.56% to $33.3. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BIOABioage Labs Inc
$7.6826.9%
BNBXApplied DNA Sciences Inc
$4.20-12.5%
CNCCentene Corp
$33.11-8.08%
IBIOiBio Inc
$1.6921.6%
IVPInspire Veterinary Partners Inc
$0.93000.64%
MEDPMedpace Holdings Inc
$648.0218.5%
MOHMolina Healthcare Inc
$158.50-18.8%
NDRAENDRA Life Sciences Inc
$5.14-2.47%
NLSPNLS Pharmaceutics Ltd
$1.46-8.18%
TNGXTango Therapeutics Inc
$10.7924.6%
VTYXVentyx Biosciences Inc
$8.04108.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.