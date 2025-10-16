October 16, 2025 5:06 PM 1 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) shares increased by 96.8% to $5.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.
  • Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares increased by 62.33% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares increased by 45.93% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.
  • Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares rose 29.87% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $162.5 million.
  • Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares increased by 25.15% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.
  • Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) stock rose 9.0% to $81.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

  • INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock declined by 25.9% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.
  • WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares declined by 24.28% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares fell 23.96% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
  • Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock declined by 12.06% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.
  • Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock fell 7.08% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.
  • Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) stock fell 6.86% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ACHV Logo
ACHVAchieve Life Sciences Inc
$3.07-3.46%
Overview
AKAN Logo
AKANAkanda Corp
$3.0931.5%
ARTV Logo
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$5.7089.4%
ENTA Logo
ENTAEnanta Pharmaceuticals Inc
$10.60-9.25%
FEMY Logo
FEMYFemasys Inc
$0.942171.1%
GNPX Logo
GNPXGenprex Inc
$0.4413-47.5%
IRON Logo
IRONDisc Medicine Inc
$74.32-3.46%
IVF Logo
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$1.0640.6%
KZR Logo
KZRKezar Life Sciences Inc
$6.0039.5%
NIVF Logo
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$1.56-13.8%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.5147-3.94%
WOK Logo
WOKWORK Medical Technology Group Ltd
$0.0435-24.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved