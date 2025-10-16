12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) shares increased by 96.8% to $5.45 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $73.3 million.

Akanda (NASDAQ:AKAN) shares increased by 62.33% to $3.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) shares increased by 45.93% to $6.1. The company's market cap stands at $31.4 million.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) shares rose 29.87% to $4.0. The company's market cap stands at $162.5 million.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) shares increased by 25.15% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million.

(NASDAQ:FEMY) shares increased by 25.15% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $17.9 million. Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON) stock rose 9.0% to $81.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 billion.

Losers

INVO Fertility (NASDAQ:IVF) stock declined by 25.9% to $1.03 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

WORK Medical Tech Gr (NASDAQ:WOK) shares declined by 24.28% to $0.04. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.

NewGenIvf Group (NASDAQ:NIVF) shares fell 23.96% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) stock declined by 12.06% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $36.0 million.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) stock fell 7.08% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $22.3 million.

Enanta Pharma (NASDAQ:ENTA) stock fell 6.86% to $10.6. The company's market cap stands at $337.0 million.

