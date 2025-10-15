11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares increased by 51.3% to $4.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.

(NASDAQ:FOSL) shares increased by 51.3% to $4.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million. iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 35.02% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million.

(NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 35.02% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million. Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares rose 17.44% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.

(NASDAQ:SPHL) shares rose 17.44% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares increased by 16.32% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.

(NASDAQ:GORV) shares increased by 16.32% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million. MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 14.0% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.

(NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 14.0% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million. J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock moved upwards by 10.6% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.

Losers

Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares decreased by 22.5% to $2.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.

(NASDAQ:JDZG) shares decreased by 22.5% to $2.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million. a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock declined by 13.56% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million.

(NYSE:AKA) stock declined by 13.56% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million. StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares fell 12.81% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.

(NASDAQ:SBLX) shares fell 12.81% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million. Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares declined by 11.33% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.

(NASDAQ:FMFC) shares declined by 11.33% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million. Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock declined by 10.18% to $0.45. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.