11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares increased by 51.3% to $4.01 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $142.5 million.
- iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) stock rose 35.02% to $5.31. The company's market cap stands at $120.3 million.
- Springview Holdings (NASDAQ:SPHL) shares rose 17.44% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million.
- Lazydays Holdings (NASDAQ:GORV) shares increased by 16.32% to $2.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- MaxsMaking (NASDAQ:MAMK) shares increased by 14.0% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $41.5 million.
- J-Long Group (NASDAQ:JL) stock moved upwards by 10.6% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.3 million.
Losers
- Jiade (NASDAQ:JDZG) shares decreased by 22.5% to $2.33 during Wednesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.1 million.
- a.k.a. Brands Holding (NYSE:AKA) stock declined by 13.56% to $12.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million.
- StableX Technologies (NASDAQ:SBLX) shares fell 12.81% to $5.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Kandal M Venture (NASDAQ:FMFC) shares declined by 11.33% to $9.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.0 million.
- Lixiang Education Hldg (NASDAQ:LXEH) stock declined by 10.18% to $0.45. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FMFCKandal M Venture Ltd
$9.35-11.4%
FOSLFossil Group Inc
$3.9549.1%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$1.95-0.51%
IRBTiRobot Corp
$5.5240.5%
JDZGJiade Ltd
$2.38-20.7%
JLJ-Long Group Ltd
$6.6411.8%
LXEHLixiang Education Holding Co Ltd
$0.4501-10.2%
MAMKMaxsMaking Inc
$2.8514.0%
SBLXStableX Technologies Inc
$5.19-14.0%
SPHLSpringview Holdings Ltd
$0.729619.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.