11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares rose 27.2% to $37.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock increased by 12.24% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.
  • WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 10.48% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.
  • TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares increased by 10.01% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.
  • Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares increased by 9.74% to $89.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.
  • NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock increased by 9.46% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.

Losers

  • ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 12.4% to $0.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.
  • Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock fell 8.87% to $28.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.
  • POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares declined by 4.77% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.4 million.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares decreased by 4.74% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.
  • CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

