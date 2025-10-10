11 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) shares rose 27.2% to $37.25 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Semilux International (NASDAQ:SELX) stock increased by 12.24% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.1 million.

WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares increased by 10.48% to $8.22. The company's market cap stands at $83.4 million.

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares increased by 10.01% to $7.8. The company's market cap stands at $24.7 million.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) shares increased by 9.74% to $89.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.6 billion.

NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX) stock increased by 9.46% to $2.37. The company's market cap stands at $391.8 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) stock declined by 12.4% to $0.53 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.6 million.

Diginex (NASDAQ:DGNX) stock fell 8.87% to $28.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.3 billion.

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET) shares declined by 4.77% to $8.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $920.4 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares decreased by 4.74% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.6 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) stock decreased by 4.46% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.

