10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Presurance Holdings (NASDAQ:PRHI) shares rose 22.6% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.

Losers

Aether Holdings (NASDAQ:ATHR) shares declined by 16.8% to $4.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.

(AMEX:PAPL) shares fell 5.49% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million. AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH) stock declined by 4.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.

