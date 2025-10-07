October 7, 2025 8:08 AM 1 min read

10 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Presurance Holdings (NASDAQ:PRHI) shares rose 22.6% to $1.58 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
  • Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) shares rose 6.58% to $1.78. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) shares increased by 6.23% to $23.7. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 billion.
  • TOP Finl Gr (NASDAQ:TOP) shares moved upwards by 5.92% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.8 million.

Losers

  • Aether Holdings (NASDAQ:ATHR) shares declined by 16.8% to $4.51 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $65.5 million.
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) shares declined by 9.35% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $8.5 million.
  • Ryvyl (NASDAQ:RVYL) shares declined by 8.07% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $12.8 million.
  • Grande Group (NASDAQ:GRAN) shares decreased by 7.51% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
  • Pineapple Financial (AMEX:PAPL) shares fell 5.49% to $4.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.0 million.
  • AtlasClear Holdings (AMEX:ATCH) stock declined by 4.19% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-financial-services-stocks/

