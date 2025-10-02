12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock increased by 22.1% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.

(NYSE:FICO) stock increased by 19.33% to $1805.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 billion.

(NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 13.23% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.

(NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 11.11% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.

(NASDAQ:TZUP) shares rose 8.05% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.

Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 7.68% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.

Losers

Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares declined by 10.3% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 7.13% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.

(NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 6.23% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

(NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 4.55% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.

(NASDAQ:IZM) shares fell 3.71% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 3.4% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million.

