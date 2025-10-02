12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA) stock increased by 22.1% to $1.66 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
- Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) stock increased by 19.33% to $1805.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.3 billion.
- Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) shares moved upwards by 13.23% to $1.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $254.1 million.
- The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares rose 11.11% to $11.8. The company's market cap stands at $95.4 million.
- Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) shares rose 8.05% to $5.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.9 million.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:MFH) stock increased by 7.68% to $20.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
Losers
- Nvni Group (NASDAQ:NVNI) shares declined by 10.3% to $0.67 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $68.8 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Urgently (NASDAQ:ULY) shares decreased by 7.13% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares declined by 6.23% to $2.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.
- CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares fell 4.55% to $1.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- ICZOOM Group (NASDAQ:IZM) shares fell 3.71% to $2.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.0 million.
- Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) shares declined by 3.4% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CCTGCCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd
$1.25-5.30%
DVLTDatavault AI Inc
$1.5916.9%
FICOFair Isaac Corp
$1809.9019.6%
IVDAIveda Solutions Inc
$1.6219.1%
IZMICZOOM Group Inc
$2.30-3.77%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$20.087.58%
NCTYThe9 Ltd
$11.8011.1%
NVNINvni Group Ltd
$0.75040.50%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$2.86-6.23%
TZUPThumzup Media Corp
$5.24-1.87%
ULYUrgently Inc
$3.14-2.79%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.