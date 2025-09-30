12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

3 E Network (NASDAQ:MASK) shares moved upwards by 41.1% to $0.81 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.1 million.

MultiSensor AI Holdings (NASDAQ:MSAI) shares rose 6.66% to $0.69. The company's market cap stands at $22.5 million.

Blaize Holdings (NASDAQ:BZAI) stock moved upwards by 5.49% to $3.65. The company's market cap stands at $378.6 million.

Mawson Infra Gr (NASDAQ:MIGI) shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.2 million.

Cloudastructure (NASDAQ:CSAI) stock increased by 4.76% to $1.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.9 million.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) shares increased by 4.14% to $2.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.

Losers

BeLive Holdings (NASDAQ:BLIV) stock declined by 7.5% to $3.35 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.4 million.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) shares fell 5.5% to $28.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.

TAO Synergies (NASDAQ:TAOX) shares decreased by 4.91% to $6.2. The company's market cap stands at $21.8 million.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) stock decreased by 4.6% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.

CCSC Tech Intl Holdings (NASDAQ:CCTG) shares decreased by 4.42% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.0 million.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) stock declined by 4.24% to $0.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

