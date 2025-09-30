12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock increased by 55.2% to $1.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise (NASDAQ:CRE) shares moved upwards by 28.06% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.1 million.
- Nuburu (AMEX:BURU) shares moved upwards by 27.64% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $17.2 million.
- Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) stock rose 27.12% to $8.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $121.0 million.
- Ten-League International (NASDAQ:TLIH) shares moved upwards by 24.03% to $0.72. The company's market cap stands at $17.0 million.
- Beam Glb (NASDAQ:BEEM) stock rose 10.93% to $2.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.9 million.
Losers
- Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) shares fell 22.8% to $28.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.
- Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) shares fell 22.23% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $4.7 million.
- Cycurion (NASDAQ:CYCU) stock fell 21.18% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $33.1 million.
- American Rebel Holdings (NASDAQ:AREB) shares declined by 17.18% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $13.3 million.
- WF International (NASDAQ:WXM) stock decreased by 15.39% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million.
- Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares decreased by 14.62% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.
