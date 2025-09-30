12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock increased by 55.2% to $1.4 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.9 million.

Losers

Firefly Aerospace (NASDAQ:FLY) shares fell 22.8% to $28.53 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.4 billion.

(NASDAQ:WXM) stock decreased by 15.39% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $26.9 million. Ambipar Emergency (AMEX:AMBI) shares decreased by 14.62% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.0 million.

