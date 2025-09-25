12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

U-BX Technology (NASDAQ: UBXG) shares rose 10.5% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million.

(NASDAQ: UBXG) shares rose 10.5% to $2.0 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.6 million. Locafy (NASDAQ: LCFY) stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million.

(NASDAQ: LCFY) stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $7.75. The company's market cap stands at $9.0 million. Saiheat (NASDAQ: SAIH) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

(NASDAQ: SAIH) shares moved upwards by 8.43% to $10.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. WISeKey Intl Holding (NASDAQ: WKEY) stock increased by 7.89% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.

(NASDAQ: WKEY) stock increased by 7.89% to $6.42. The company's market cap stands at $66.7 million. As per the news, the H1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. Ambiq Micro (NYSE: AMBQ) shares increased by 7.8% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $572.6 million.

(NYSE: AMBQ) shares increased by 7.8% to $33.85. The company's market cap stands at $572.6 million. Rail Vision (NASDAQ: RVSN) shares moved upwards by 7.8% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.

Losers

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ: YAAS) shares fell 12.8% to $0.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million.

(NASDAQ: YAAS) shares fell 12.8% to $0.09 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ: ARBB) shares fell 11.4% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million.

(NASDAQ: ARBB) shares fell 11.4% to $10.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. Soluna Holdings (NASDAQ: SLNH) stock decreased by 9.72% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million.

(NASDAQ: SLNH) stock decreased by 9.72% to $3.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $114.1 million. Platinum Analytics Cayman (NASDAQ: PLTS) shares decreased by 7.77% to $11.11. The company's market cap stands at $213.9 million.

(NASDAQ: PLTS) shares decreased by 7.77% to $11.11. The company's market cap stands at $213.9 million. T Stamp (NASDAQ: IDAI) stock fell 7.44% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million.

(NASDAQ: IDAI) stock fell 7.44% to $3.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.4 million. Wolfspeed (NYSE: WOLF) shares declined by 7.21% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $347.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.