12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- OFA OFAL shares moved upwards by 68.4% to $2.24 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares increased by 24.06% to $6.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Hertz Global Holdings HTZ shares rose 14.77% to $8.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion.
- FGI Industries FGI stock increased by 6.29% to $7.44. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Armlogi Holding BTOC stock increased by 4.5% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
- Arrive AI ARAI shares increased by 4.46% to $3.98. The company's market cap stands at $113.9 million.
Losers
- Erayak Power Solution Gr RAYA shares decreased by 23.6% to $0.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.0 million.
- Energy Focus EFOI shares declined by 9.07% to $2.81. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- Cre8 Enterprise CRE stock declined by 8.62% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
- Energys Group ENGS stock fell 7.08% to $6.55. The company's market cap stands at $105.3 million.
- WF International WXM shares decreased by 7.01% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares fell 6.73% to $2.22. The company's market cap stands at $15.7 million.
