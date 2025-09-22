12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Qualigen Therapeutics QLGN shares increased by 198.6% to $8.48 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 million.
- MBX Biosciences MBX stock rose 100.4% to $20.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $335.9 million.
- Metsera MTSR stock increased by 60.71% to $53.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.5 billion.
- GRI Bio GRI shares increased by 20.37% to $2.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Onconetix ONCO shares rose 19.52% to $3.55. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Protara Therapeutics TARA stock moved upwards by 16.92% to $3.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.0 million.
Losers
- Biodesix BDSX stock declined by 14.4% to $6.1 during Monday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.0 million.
- Tharimmune THAR shares decreased by 12.51% to $3.15. The company's market cap stands at $24.5 million.
- Clearmind Medicine CMND stock fell 11.77% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Hyperion DeFi HYPD stock decreased by 11.26% to $10.01. The company's market cap stands at $64.2 million.
- BioRestorative Therapies BRTX stock declined by 9.66% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.5 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN shares declined by 8.88% to $5.65. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
