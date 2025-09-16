September 16, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $0.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 8.11% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
  • Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock increased by 7.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 5.76% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $177.4 million.
  • Nephros NEPH stock rose 5.54% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 4.68% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $298.2 million.

Losers

  • Lavoro LVRO stock decreased by 16.2% to $1.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
  • Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares declined by 10.5% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS stock declined by 7.29% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • SOS SOS stock decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
  • Ryde Group RYDE stock declined by 6.33% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Eshallgo EHGO shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

