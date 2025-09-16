12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $0.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.

shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $0.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million. TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 8.11% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.

shares increased by 8.11% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million. Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock increased by 7.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.

stock increased by 7.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 5.76% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $177.4 million.

stock rose 5.76% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $177.4 million. Nephros NEPH stock rose 5.54% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.

stock rose 5.54% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million. Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 4.68% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $298.2 million.

Losers

Lavoro LVRO stock decreased by 16.2% to $1.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.

stock decreased by 16.2% to $1.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million. Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares declined by 10.5% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.

shares declined by 10.5% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million. Linkers Industries LNKS stock declined by 7.29% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.

stock declined by 7.29% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. SOS SOS stock decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.

stock decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million. Ryde Group RYDE stock declined by 6.33% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.

stock declined by 6.33% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million. Eshallgo EHGO shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.