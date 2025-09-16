12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Nuburu BURU shares moved upwards by 9.1% to $0.15 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $12.1 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ shares increased by 8.11% to $0.91. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.8 million.
- Pinnacle Food Group PFAI stock increased by 7.14% to $2.1. The company's market cap stands at $22.8 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 5.76% to $5.32. The company's market cap stands at $177.4 million.
- Nephros NEPH stock rose 5.54% to $4.57. The company's market cap stands at $46.2 million.
- Babcock & Wilcox BW shares increased by 4.68% to $3.35. The company's market cap stands at $298.2 million.
Losers
- Lavoro LVRO stock decreased by 16.2% to $1.71 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $163.4 million.
- Toppoint Holdings TOPP shares declined by 10.5% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
- Linkers Industries LNKS stock declined by 7.29% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- SOS SOS stock decreased by 6.59% to $1.56. The company's market cap stands at $14.5 million.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock declined by 6.33% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Eshallgo EHGO shares decreased by 4.63% to $0.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
BWBabcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
$3.3313.1%
EHGOEshallgo Inc
$0.6457-0.66%
LNKSLinkers Industries Ltd
$0.51960.70%
LVROLavoro Ltd
$1.7021.3%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$5.373.27%
NEPHNephros Inc
$4.574.82%
PFAIPinnacle Food Group Ltd
$2.107.69%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.3745-5.81%
SOSSOS Ltd
$1.56-4.29%
TOMZTOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
$0.91008.33%
TOPPToppoint Holdings Inc
$1.77-11.1%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.