12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Serina Therapeutics SER stock moved upwards by 28.4% to $7.24 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.9 million.
- Profusa PFSA shares increased by 24.08% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $16.3 million.
- PMV Pharma PMVP stock increased by 11.24% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $78.4 million.
- Coya Therapeutics COYA shares increased by 9.15% to $7.09. The company's market cap stands at $114.7 million.
- Butterfly Network BFLY stock increased by 7.74% to $1.67. The company's market cap stands at $360.3 million.
- Cosciens Biopharma CSCI stock moved upwards by 5.8% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.4 million.
Losers
- ESSA Pharma EPIX shares declined by 68.3% to $0.25 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
- Molecular Partners MOLN shares decreased by 13.5% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $135.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out today.
- NLS Pharmaceutics NLSP stock decreased by 8.58% to $2.24. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Q32 Bio QTTB stock fell 7.11% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
- TAO Synergies TAOX stock decreased by 7.0% to $6.52. The company's market cap stands at $26.6 million.
- OSR Holdings OSRH shares decreased by 6.17% to $0.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.9 million.
