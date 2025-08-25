12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Super X AI Technology SUPX shares rose 39.6% to $59.79 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $949.7 million.

Lixiang Education Hldg LXEH shares increased by 21.48% to $1.64. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million.

Raytech Holding RAY shares moved upwards by 18.2% to $2.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $108.1 million.

Kandal M Venture FMFC stock increased by 16.48% to $10.95. The company's market cap stands at $172.0 million.

Uxin UXIN stock increased by 16.26% to $4.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $760.7 million.

NWTN NWTN stock rose 14.41% to $1.27. The company's market cap stands at $324.3 million.

Losers

EpicQuest Education Group EEIQ shares declined by 43.0% to $0.71 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. As per the press release, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.

Connexa Sports Techs YYAI stock declined by 17.15% to $4.06. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.3 million.

Polibeli Group PLBL shares declined by 17.03% to $9.36. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 billion.

Kaival Brands Innovations KAVL shares decreased by 15.9% to $0.79. The company's market cap stands at $10.8 million.

Newegg Commerce NEGG shares fell 15.04% to $85.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.9 billion.

Venu Holding VENU shares decreased by 14.28% to $15.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $729.5 million.

